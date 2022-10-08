XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

XPO stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

