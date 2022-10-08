XRPayNet (XRPAYNET) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

XRPayNet (XRPAYNET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, XRPayNet has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. XRPayNet has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $438,307.00 worth of XRPayNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRPayNet token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XRPayNet Profile

XRPayNet’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,721,869 tokens. XRPayNet’s official Twitter account is @xrpaynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRPayNet is www.facebook.com/xrpaynet-107640621785961. XRPayNet’s official website is xrpaynet.com.

Buying and Selling XRPayNet

According to CryptoCompare, “XRPayNet (XRPAYNET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XRPayNet has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XRPayNet is 0.00096192 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $424,073.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpaynet.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRPayNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRPayNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRPayNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

