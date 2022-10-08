xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, xSPECTAR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xSPECTAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSPECTAR has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $55,441.00 worth of xSPECTAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About xSPECTAR

xSPECTAR’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. xSPECTAR’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,667,183 tokens. The official website for xSPECTAR is xspectar.com. The official message board for xSPECTAR is medium.com/@xspectarnft. xSPECTAR’s official Twitter account is @xspectar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSPECTAR

According to CryptoCompare, “xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. xSPECTAR has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xSPECTAR is 0.0634991 USD and is up 19.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,111.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xspectar.com/.”

