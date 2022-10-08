XY Finance (XY) Price Reaches $0.23

XY Finance (XY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. XY Finance has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $74,929.00 worth of XY Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XY Finance token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XY Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XY Finance Token Profile

XY Finance launched on August 23rd, 2021. XY Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,631,586 tokens. XY Finance’s official Twitter account is @xyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XY Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@xyfinance. The official website for XY Finance is xy.finance/.

Buying and Selling XY Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XY Finance (XY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XY Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,996,415.15 in circulation. The last known price of XY Finance is 0.23244683 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $50,218.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xy.finance/‌.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XY Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

