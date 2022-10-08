Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.