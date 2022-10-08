yearn.finance Achieves Market Cap of $297.33 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $8,115.48 or 0.41600107 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $297.33 million and $49.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. yearn.finance has a current supply of 36,666 with 36,637.72122588 in circulation. The last known price of yearn.finance is 8,062.62446604 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $17,986,959.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yearn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.