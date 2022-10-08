YES WORLD Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $10,248.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YES WORLD (YES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YES WORLD has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YES WORLD is 0.01223547 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,692.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yesworld.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.