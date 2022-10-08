Yield Guild Games (YGG) One Day Volume Tops $16.44 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $30.65 million and $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games was first traded on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,906,250 tokens. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @yieldguild and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yield Guild Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 116,331,159.1611021 in circulation. The last known price of Yield Guild Games is 0.34704589 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,532,698.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldguild.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

