Yieldification Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.53 Million (YDF)

Yieldification (YDF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Yieldification token can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Yieldification has a total market cap of $34.53 million and $101,587.00 worth of Yieldification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yieldification has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yieldification Token Profile

Yieldification was first traded on August 2nd, 2022. Yieldification’s total supply is 440,541,875 tokens. Yieldification’s official Twitter account is @yieldification and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yieldification’s official website is yieldification.com.

Buying and Selling Yieldification

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldification (YDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yieldification has a current supply of 440,541,875 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldification is 0.07437533 USD and is up 22.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,907,400.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yieldification.com.”

