Yoda Coin Swap (JEDALS) Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Yoda Coin Swap (JEDALS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Yoda Coin Swap has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yoda Coin Swap token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Yoda Coin Swap has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $9,658.00 worth of Yoda Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yoda Coin Swap Token Profile

Yoda Coin Swap launched on February 23rd, 2022. Yoda Coin Swap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Yoda Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @yodacoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yoda Coin Swap’s official website is www.yodacoinswap.com.

Yoda Coin Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yoda Coin Swap (JEDALS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yoda Coin Swap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yoda Coin Swap is 0.01156455 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,328.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yodacoinswap.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yoda Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yoda Coin Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yoda Coin Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

