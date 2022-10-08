YooShi Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YooShi alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi is a token. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,182,254,621,265 tokens. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. YooShi’s official website is www.yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi (YOOSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YooShi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 373,792,112,670,595 in circulation. The last known price of YooShi is 0.0000001 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $692,140.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yooshi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.