YuzuSwap (YUZU) One Day Volume Tops $14,528.00

YuzuSwap (YUZU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, YuzuSwap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. YuzuSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $14,528.00 worth of YuzuSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YuzuSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YuzuSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About YuzuSwap

YuzuSwap was first traded on January 11th, 2022. YuzuSwap’s total supply is 28,952,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,551,664 tokens. YuzuSwap’s official Twitter account is @yuzu_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YuzuSwap is yuzu-swap.com. The official message board for YuzuSwap is t.me/s/yuzuchannel.

Buying and Selling YuzuSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “YuzuSwap (YUZU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Oasis Network platform. YuzuSwap has a current supply of 28,952,217 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YuzuSwap is 0.00985224 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,268.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yuzu-swap.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YuzuSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YuzuSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YuzuSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YuzuSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YuzuSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.