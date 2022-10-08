YVS.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,292.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One YVS.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,012.40 and approximately $45,292.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YVS.Finance Token Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,347 tokens. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @yvsfinance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance (YVS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YVS.Finance has a current supply of 1,853,610.1820075 with 1,325,244.0839618 in circulation. The last known price of YVS.Finance is 0.05766197 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $44,865.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yvs.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

