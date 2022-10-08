Z7DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,433.00 (Z7)

Z7DAO (Z7) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Z7DAO has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Z7DAO token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Z7DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $11,433.00 worth of Z7DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Z7DAO

Z7DAO’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. Z7DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Z7DAO’s official Twitter account is @z7daoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Z7DAO’s official website is z7dao.com.

Z7DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Z7DAO (Z7) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Z7DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Z7DAO is 0.06119807 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,284.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z7dao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Z7DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Z7DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Z7DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

