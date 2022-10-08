Zacks Small Cap Comments on Nutriband Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutriband in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 413.63%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Nutriband stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

