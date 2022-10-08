Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.61.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.63.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.