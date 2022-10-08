Zamio Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ZAM)

Zamio (ZAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Zamio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zamio has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Zamio has a market capitalization of $402,919.01 and $331,003.00 worth of Zamio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zamio Token Profile

Zamio launched on April 8th, 2021. Zamio’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,400,770 tokens. The official website for Zamio is zam.io. The Reddit community for Zamio is https://reddit.com/r/zam__io/comments/qihvh1/start_ido_and_start_listing/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zamio is medium.zam.io. Zamio’s official Twitter account is @zam_io.

Buying and Selling Zamio

According to CryptoCompare, “Zamio (ZAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zamio has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zamio is 0.00572865 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $493,568.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zam.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zamio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zamio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zamio using one of the exchanges listed above.

