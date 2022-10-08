Zebec Protocol (ZBC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $491,524.76

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Zebec Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Zebec Protocol has a market cap of $491,524.76 and $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebec Protocol is zebec.io.

Zebec Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01598891 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14,374,859.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.