Zebi Token Market Cap Hits $138,044.04 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $138,044.04 and approximately $574.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @zebidataindia. The Reddit community for Zebi Token is https://reddit.com/r/zebidata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebi Token (ZEBI) is a cryptocurrency . Zebi Token has a current supply of 1,252,089,770.3481476 with 1,058,998,068.6550312 in circulation. The last known price of Zebi Token is 0.00010112 USD and is down -47.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zebi.io/.”

