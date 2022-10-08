ZED Token Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZED)

ZED Token (ZED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZED Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZED Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. ZED Token has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $748,319.00 worth of ZED Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZED Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00272095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003286 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About ZED Token

ZED Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2022. ZED Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ZED Token’s official website is zedtoken.com. ZED Token’s official Twitter account is @zedtoken.

Buying and Selling ZED Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZED Token (ZED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ZED Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZED Token is 0.03342439 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $99,887.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zedtoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZED Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZED Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZED Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZED Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZED Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.