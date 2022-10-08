Zenlink Price Down 17.6% This Week (ZLK)

Zenlink (ZLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Zenlink has a total market capitalization of $694,362.10 and approximately $27,350.00 worth of Zenlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenlink has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Zenlink token can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zenlink launched on September 3rd, 2020. Zenlink’s total supply is 37,837,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,035,658 tokens. Zenlink’s official message board is medium.com/zenlinkpro. Zenlink’s official Twitter account is @zenlinkpro. The official website for Zenlink is zenlink.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenlink (ZLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Moonriver platform. Zenlink has a current supply of 37,837,213 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zenlink is 0.04422198 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $18,222.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zenlink.pro/.”

