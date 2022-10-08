ZeroFi (ZERI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,395.00

ZeroFi (ZERI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ZeroFi has traded up 28,256.4% against the dollar. One ZeroFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ZeroFi has a total market capitalization of $385,204.38 and $10,395.00 worth of ZeroFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeroFi Token Profile

ZeroFi was first traded on June 14th, 2021. The official website for ZeroFi is cryptozerofi.io. ZeroFi’s official Twitter account is @crypto_zerofi.

ZeroFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroFi (ZERI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeroFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZeroFi is 0.00299279 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptozerofi.io/.”

