ZionTopia (ZION) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

ZionTopia (ZION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZionTopia token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZionTopia has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $11,865.00 worth of ZionTopia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZionTopia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZionTopia

ZionTopia was first traded on March 8th, 2022. ZionTopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,180,272,159 tokens. The Reddit community for ZionTopia is https://reddit.com/r/ziontopia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZionTopia’s official Twitter account is @zion_topia and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZionTopia’s official message board is medium.com/@ziontopia. ZionTopia’s official website is www.ziontopia.com.

Buying and Selling ZionTopia

According to CryptoCompare, “ZionTopia (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZionTopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZionTopia is 0.00101533 USD and is up 29.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58,936.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ziontopia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZionTopia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZionTopia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZionTopia using one of the exchanges listed above.

