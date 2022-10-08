zkTube Protocol (ZKT) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

zkTube Protocol (ZKT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. zkTube Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $48,802.00 worth of zkTube Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkTube Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, zkTube Protocol has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get zkTube Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

zkTube Protocol Token Profile

zkTube Protocol (CRYPTO:ZKT) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. zkTube Protocol’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,705,000 tokens. The official message board for zkTube Protocol is zktube.medium.com. The Reddit community for zkTube Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/zktube_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkTube Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zktubeofficial. The official website for zkTube Protocol is zktube.io.

zkTube Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkTube Protocol (ZKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. zkTube Protocol has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of zkTube Protocol is 1.19054063 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zktube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkTube Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkTube Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkTube Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for zkTube Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkTube Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.