ZMINE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $300.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. ZMINE has a market cap of $1.22 million and $300.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE’s total supply is 212,705,508 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZMINE (ZMN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZMINE has a current supply of 212,705,507.9900193. The last known price of ZMINE is 0.00580561 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $259.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zmine.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

