Zombie Inu Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million (ZINU)

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Zombie Inu has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Zombie Inu has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $508,143.00 worth of Zombie Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zombie Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zombie Inu Token Profile

Zombie Inu launched on October 25th, 2021. Zombie Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,212,687,655,238 tokens. Zombie Inu’s official Twitter account is @zinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zombie Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@zombieinu. The official website for Zombie Inu is zombieinu.io. The Reddit community for Zombie Inu is https://reddit.com/r/zombieinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zombie Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie Inu (ZINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zombie Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $581,063.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieinu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zombie Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zombie Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zombie Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

