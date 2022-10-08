Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $170.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

