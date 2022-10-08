ZUNA (ZUNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,170.00

ZUNA (ZUNA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ZUNA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUNA has a market cap of $2.04 million and $26,170.00 worth of ZUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUNA has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZUNA Token Profile

ZUNA’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. ZUNA’s total supply is 798,373,179,159,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,679,777,086,870 tokens. ZUNA’s official website is www.zunacoin.com. ZUNA’s official Twitter account is @zunacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZUNA is https://reddit.com/r/zunacoin.

Buying and Selling ZUNA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUNA (ZUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZUNA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZUNA is 0.00000001 USD and is up 14.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,871.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zunacoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

