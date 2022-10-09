10,640 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

