11,864 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,115,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206,527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Exelon by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 152,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Exelon by 61.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

