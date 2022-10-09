12,749 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

IT stock opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day moving average is $274.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

