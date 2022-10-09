15,670 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

