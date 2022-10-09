1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $36,288,940.18 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 964,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

