1SAFU (SAFU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,939.67

1SAFU (SAFU) traded down 95.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One 1SAFU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1SAFU has a market capitalization of $1,939.67 and $40,734.00 worth of 1SAFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1SAFU has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 1SAFU

1SAFU launched on December 23rd, 2021. 1SAFU’s total supply is 138,888,888,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,223,222,222 tokens. 1SAFU’s official Twitter account is @1safu_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SAFU’s official website is www.1safu.com.

Buying and Selling 1SAFU

According to CryptoCompare, “1SAFU (SAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. 1SAFU has a current supply of 138,888,888,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1SAFU is 0.00000025 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1safu.com/.”

