2,810 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.