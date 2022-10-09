300FIT NETWORK (FIT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $121,068.00

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One 300FIT NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

300FIT NETWORK Profile

300FIT NETWORK (CRYPTO:FIT) is a token. It launched on February 1st, 2018. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 tokens. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org. 300FIT NETWORK’s official message board is medium.com/@300fitmetaglobal. The official website for 300FIT NETWORK is www.300fit.io.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. 300FIT NETWORK has a current supply of 9,997,043,839 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 300FIT NETWORK is 0.00085415 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50,511.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.300fit.io/.”

