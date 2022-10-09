3,055 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $112.39 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

