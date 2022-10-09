318 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,869 shares of company stock worth $6,807,595. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.