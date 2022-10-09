3DCoin Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (3DC)

3DCoin (3DC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,334.84 and approximately $307.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @3dcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

