3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Down 6.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

3i Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

