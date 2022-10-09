4ART Coin Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One 4ART Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 tokens. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4artechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com.

4ART Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “4ART Coin (4ART) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 4ART Coin has a current supply of 3,508,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 4ART Coin is 0.01003095 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $414.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4art-technologies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

