5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

5:01 Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of 5:01 Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

