54,535 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

