6,200 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42.

