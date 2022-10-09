706 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,535 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

