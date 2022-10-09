88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Cap of $959,200.31

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $959,200.31 and $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

88mph Token Profile

88mph is a token. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,279 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

88mph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph (MPH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 88mph has a current supply of 485,535.64526896 with 465,278.74277586 in circulation. The last known price of 88mph is 2.15421028 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $65,255.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://88mph.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

