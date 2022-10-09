AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

