AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 611,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,607,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

