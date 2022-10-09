AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

