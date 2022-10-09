AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.94. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
Further Reading
